Domenick L. Perrino 1931 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Domenick L. Perrino, 87, of Galinsky Apts., Herkimer, NY and a longtime Little Falls resident, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at The Grand RNC, Ilion, NY.
He was born on November 9, 1931, in Little Falls, NY, a son of the late Giovanni John and Mary Rose (Italia) Perrino. He was educated in Little Falls schools. Domenick lived in the Little Falls area for most of his life. He was of the Catholic faith. His marriage to Rosemary E. Maxwell took place on November 25, 1954. He served our country with the United States Air Force, Korean Conflict. He shared a partnership with Gordon Douglas in the operation of Modern Cleaners, Garden Street, in Little Falls, since 1962. He worked weekends at Cherry's Restaurant in Herkimer. He was a longtime member and Past Commander of DeCarlo Staffo Post #8 Little Falls and a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #31. Domenick enjoyed Thursday night bowling, golfing, travelling with his family and playing cards with his friends at Little Falls Senior Center. Domenick was faith-filled and devoted to his family.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rosemary; his children, Domenick Perrino and his wife, Kaz, of Las Vegas and their two children, Pam and Dom, Jr., James Perrino, of Little Falls, Debbie and her husband, Gary Rotzler, of Utica, Mary Waufle, of Herkimer and her daughter, Paula, Rose Kuehn, of Little Falls and her two sons, Brent and Brian; great-grandchildren, Lily and Zoey Ross; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Buccafurno, Ann Colistra and Louise Volk; and his brothers, Vincent "Jim" and John Perrino.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 7:30 PM, from The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street in Little Falls, NY, consisting of a Prayer Service. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, town of Herkimer, NY at the family's convenience.
Calling hours at the Enea Family Funeral Home will also be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 1 PM until 3 PM and 5 until 7:30 PM. The Little Falls American Legion will gather as a body at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6 PM for service.
Donations, in memory of Domenick, may be considered to .
The family would like to thank the Rome VA, Dr. Wassel and the nurses and the care specialists at The Grand for all their compassionate care. Additionally, a sweet and sincere thank you to close family cousin, Lisa Volk Miller and family friend, Leo Lombardo, for everything they have done for us.
Arrangements are being handled by Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019