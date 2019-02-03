|
|
Donald E. Fredericks 1950 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Donald E. Fredericks, 68, of Cramer Road, Little Falls, NY (Town of Danube), passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, in Little Falls, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on February 21, 1950, in Little Falls, the son of the late Edward and Ruth (Johnson) Fredericks. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School, class of 1969.
On August 21, 1976, he was united in marriage to his wife of 33 years, the former Dianne Waltz, at the North Presbyterian Church, Geneva, NY. Dianne predeceased him on November 13, 2009.
Don was the co-owner and operator of the family dairy farm, Gale Drive Farms, in the Town of Danube for all of his working life. He enjoyed being the farms Herdsman and caring for the cows. He retired from farming in 2008.
He found great pleasure in taking care and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, everything on the farm, his Dodge Charger, his dogs and, in recent years, mowing the lawn at his home with his "Zero Turn Mower".
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Colette Fredericks, Frankfort; his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Jack Gage, Little Falls; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Myra Fredericks and Dale and Rebecca Fredericks, all of Little Falls; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Vickie and Charles Dunn, Raleigh, NC, and Gale and Robert Palmer, Fort Plain; his sister-in-law, Elaine Vassello and her husband, Mike, Geneva, NY; his beloved grandchildren, Madalyn, Addison and Bode Fredericks, and Xander, Dianna and Aydin Gage; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. A time of sharing by the family will follow at 6:00 p.m.
Interment will take place in Ephratah Rural Cemetery, Ephratah, NY, in the spring of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Don be considered to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407 or Pause 4 All Paws, PO Box 846, Little Falls, NY 13365. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances
www.chapmanmoser.com
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019