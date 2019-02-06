Home

Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
Eugene D. Aney Obituary
Eugene D. Aney 1936 - 2019
MOHAWK - Eugene D. Aney, age 82, a longtime resident of Mohawk, NY, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Hamilton, NY.
He was born in Herkimer, NY, on May 17, 1936, a son of the late Milton and Myrtle (Guyer) Aney. He was educated in Jordanville and Van Hornesville Schools. His marriage to Bernice F. Champion took place on December 17, 1977. He worked as a truck driver with Little Falls Lumber for 32 years.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; his children, Patricia Forcier and her husband, Joseph, of Connecticut and Stephen Aney and his wife, Mariela, of Mohawk; three grandchildren, Selena, Christopher and Jeremy; seven great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special pet, Oscar. Eugene was one of four brothers, all who have predeceased him.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort) Ilion, NY. Spring interment will be on The Aney Family Farm, Town of German Flatts. Calling hours for family and friends are on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kevin E. & Harry J. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
