Frances M. "Fran" Davey 1953 - 2019
NORWICH - Frances M. "Fran" Davey, 65, a longtime resident of Norwich, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Guilderland, NY. Fran courageously battled cancer, as well as Multiple Sclerosis for most of her adult life. She is now joyfully dancing with the angels in Heaven.
Fran was born on May 2, 1953, in Herkimer, NY, where she grew up the eldest girl in a family of six children. Her siblings referred to her as "Chicky" and they adored their big sister. They knew they could count on her for advice, a good recipe, a good laugh, or just to listen. Her honesty and wisdom about life were two of Fran's greatest traits. Chicky was a responsible big sister who took on an active role in the obligations of the house. She graduated from Herkimer Community College in 1973 and came to know Norwich, where she worked for 33 years as a research and development technician with Norwich Eaton and then Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals. Fran met her husband, Larry Davey, while working at P&G. They married in 1975. Fran fought through her MS and cancer while working for P&G and never missed a day due to illness.
In addition to working, she raised two children. Fran also taught fitness classes for ten years at the Norwich YMCA and was an active member of the Church of St. Bartholomew. She was a true source of inspiration to people stricken with MS or cancer and often spoke with people going through their illnesses to empower and encourage them. Fran went on disability in 2006 and finally retired from P&G on May 31, 2018 after being credited with 44 years of service to P&G.
Fran's immense love for her family shined through in everything she did. Her two biggest joys were her grandchildren, Autumn (10) and Austin (8). She enjoyed going to watch her grandchildren at their sporting events, listening to her granddaughter play her cello, helping them with their homework and reading books with them. Above all, Fran enjoyed spreading her wisdom to her grandchildren, while teaching them life lessons about how to be a good person and how to see the good in others.
Fran also enjoyed cooking and baking. She was true to her Italian heritage as she made some delicious chicken cutlets, pasta dishes and meatballs. Fran also enjoyed reading, doing macramé, praying and spending time with family. She faced her challenges in life with such dignity and strength and was admired by all who were graced with her presence.
Fran is survived by her mother, Angelina Fiorentino, of FL; her husband, Larry, of Norwich; her daughter, Nicole Kozlowski and favorite son-in-law, Jeremy, of Niskayuna; her son, Garrett Davey, of Norwich; and her grandchildren, Autumn and Austin Kozlowski. She is also survived by her sisters, Lucretia Lonis (Rick Racich) and Salina (Phil) Stroda; her brothers, Salvatore "Sam" (Krisha) Fiorentino, Jr., Paul Fiorentino, all of FL and Jim (Jennifer) Fiorentino, of Spencerport, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Fran was predeceased by her father, Salvatore Fiorentino.
Fran credits her longtime friend and oncologist, Dr. Joseph Readling, of Broome Oncology, for helping her to successfully battle her cancer for many years. His wisdom and guidance were instrumental in allowing her to make important medical decisions that extended her life and she was eternally grateful to him.
A prayer service for Fran will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Wilson Funeral Home, Norwich, NY, where Rev. Ralph A. Bove will officiate. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place, in the spring, at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
Contributions, in Fran's memory, may be made to the or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019