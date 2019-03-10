|
James W. Carney 1927 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE - James W. Carney, 91, of South Main Street, passed away on March 8, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Mr. Carney was born on October 19, 1927, in Herkimer, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Murphy) Carney. He received his education at West Canada Valley Central Schools and entered the U.S. Navy in 1945. Jim served during the end of WW II in the Construction Battalion (Seabees) and was honorably discharged in 1946 at the rank of Coxswain. On April 17, 1948, he was united in marriage with the former Carol A. Williams at St. Mary's Church, Middleville. Jim started his 38 year career in banking at Marine Midland Bank, achieving the position of vice-president and manager of the Middleville Branch. He remained manager for the last two years of his career after the bank was acquired by Central National. Carol preceded him in death on December 11, 2013.
Jim was a lifelong and dedicated member of the former St. Mary's Church in Middleville. After the passing of his father in 1958, he assumed the duties of custodian of the church until it closed.
Survivors include one son, Craig, and his wife, Mary, of Turin, who had cared for him for the past six months at their home; three grandchildren; in-laws, Patricia and Shepard Hull, of Middleville, and Ronald and Jacqueline Williams, of Little Falls; and two nephews, Michael Carney, of MI, and John Carney, of Queensbury. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Rita Dineen, and by two brothers, Bernard and Robert Carney, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Quy N. Vo, Pastor, officiating. Spring interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery where military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Navy. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mr. Carney requested to express his thanks to the "younger generation" for being so kind to him throughout his retirement years.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 475, Newport, NY 13416. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019