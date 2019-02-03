|
|
Jeanne Belle Aberson Castle 1927 - 2019
HERKIMER - The Castle family lost their matriarch on Sunday, January 26, 2019, when Jeanne Belle Aberson Castle passed away after a short illness at St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford, NY.
Jeanne was born on March 7, 1927, to Sim and Rose (Savasky) Aberson in Syracuse, NY. She spent her early childhood in Syracuse until she moved with her parents and brother, Stanley, to Herkimer in the early 1940's, when her father opened Kean's Drug Store on Main Street. Jeanne graduated from Herkimer High School in 1945 and then returned to Syracuse in the fall to begin her studies at Syracuse University. She met the love of her life, Robert Jay Castle, during her college years, and they were married one week after she graduated from SU in June of 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature. She and Bob settled back in Herkimer within a few years of their marriage after Bob opened his Castle Ford dealership on Mohawk Street near the Thruway. They purchased a home on the Mohawk Valley Country Club golf course where they spent the next fifty years raising a family and entertaining family and friends. Jeanne continued to reside in her beloved home up to the time of her passing. Jeanne was an active member of the Herkimer community and those who knew her know that "active" was the perfect way to describe her. Jeanne was probably best known as an accomplished golfer, but she was also an avid tennis player, snow skier, swimmer, cards and mahjong player. She and Bob loved to travel and went on numerous trips to London and Europe with family and friends. They spent their retirement winters in the Dominican Republic where they made many new friends and continued to indulge in their love of travel and adventure.
Jeanne loved her family deeply and she leaves behind an amazing legacy in her children: Michael Castle and his wife, Cassi, Ivy Bailey and her husband, Jesse, and Andrea Carr and her husband, Kevin; her grandchildren, Brandon Kozakowski, Lauren Mellander, Samantha Kozakowski, Nathan Bailey, Elise Bailey Zambrano, Michael, Jason Benjamin, Amy and Alexander Castle; and her great-granddaughters, Aryanna and Xoey Kozakowski and Caroline Mellander. She was predeceased by her parents, Sim and Rose Aberson; brother, Stanley Aberson; and beloved husband, Robert Jay Castle.
A funeral was held at Temple Beth Joseph in Herkimer on January 28, 2019, and burial followed thereafter at the Temple Beth Joseph Cemetery, Herkimer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Jeanne's honor to the Temple Beth Joseph Fund at 327 N. Prospect Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Funeral arrangements were with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019