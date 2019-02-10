JoAnn Lewis 1946 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

ILION - JoAnn Lewis, age 72, of London Towers, Ilion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, with her daughter, Terri, by her side.

She was born on September 18, 1946, in Charleston, SC, the daughter of George and Norma (Eggleton) Bonaparte James, and attended Syracuse, NY, schools. Mrs. Lewis was a tax preparer at H&R Block, Little Falls, for over 10 years. JoAnn was a girl scout leader, an ombudsman with the American Red Cross and loved crafts.

Joann was a generous woman who gave of herself to anyone in need. She had a fierce love for her family and enjoyed them more than anything. She always thought of others before herself. May we all be more like her.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Terri Jones and her husband, Jeffrey, of Ilion, and Jamie Leahy, of Little Falls; her grandchildren, Sarah Jones, Samuel Jones and his fiancée, Courtney Fox, Joshua Jones and his fiancée, Chelsea Mikulski, Darren Lewis, Tanner Leahy, Daniel Leahy and Harmony Terns; her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jeffrey and Adelaide Jones and Harlow Lewis; her sister, Diana Norman, of California; her brothers, Michael Bonaparte and his wife, Helen, of North Carolina, George Bonaparte and his wife, Brenda, of North Carolina, and Stephen Bonaparte, of New York; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Wendy Terns; her brother, Richard Bonaparte; and her two sisters, Christine Petrillo and Patrice Linville.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend Memorial visitation on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Terri's home at 15 James St., Ilion, NY.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of JoAnn, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

JoAnn's arrangements are entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 (315-895-7722). Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary