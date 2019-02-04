|
|
John "Gobbie" Garbera, II 1946 - 2019
Former Mayor of Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - John Garbera, II, "Gobbie", age 72, of Johnson St., Richfield Springs, passed away on Friday evening, February 1, 2019, in his home with the comfort of his loving family by his side.
He was born on August 15, 1946 in Little Falls, a son of the late John and Ann Spytko Garbera. He was a lifelong resident of Richfield Springs, where he grew up and was educated at RSCS.
In April of 2007, he married the love of his life, Xin Jian; they shared a devoted union for twelve years until his passing. She is a true angel and devoted caregiver.
He started his working career with Inter State Window when they were hiring and held many jobs, including helping build the Titan Home Mobile Homes building in R.S. He worked at Herkimer Tool and Model Machine Shop in Herkimer. In 1975, he was hired by Remington Arms, where he was a machine operator and electrician. After 32 years of service, he retired in 2007. For nineteen years, he held the position of trustee on the village board and later became Mayor for 3 1/2 years.
Gobbie was a former member of the Richfield Lions Club for over 25 plus years and a current member of the SAL Post 616 of Richfield Springs. He also had a passion for cars, many nice ones with the "CUDA" being the most memorable. He had many friends, he enjoyed being involved, loved to laugh, loved to sit and share stories. He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa and uncle to all of us; he will be deeply and truly missed.
Surviving besides his wife, Xin Jian, is his daughter, Colleen Auger and her companion, Adam Mitchell; stepdaughter, Wei (Sandy) Huang, of Richfield Springs; brother, Dan and wife, Suzanne Garbera, of Richfield Springs; two grandchildren, Allison and Ryan Auger, of Richfield Springs; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Mr. Garbera will be on Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service willl follow at 6:00 p.m. with the Reverend Alan Miller officiating. His interment will take place, this spring, in Lakeview Cemetery.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his memory, to the (NKF) or the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019