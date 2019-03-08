Dr. John James DeLuisi 1930 - 2019

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle

BOULDER, CO - Dr. John James DeLuisi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away February 26, 2019. He was 88.

He is survived by his five children, John Jr., Barb, Rebecca, Nan and Michael; nine grandchildren; sister, Vincenza Maruszak; sister-in-law, Sandra Furlo; seven nieces; five nephews; and cousins in the U.S. and Italy.

John was born in 1930, in Little Falls, to his Italian immigrant parents, John and Anna DeLuisi. John enjoyed retelling the stories of his happy and carefree childhood spent roaming and playing in the nearby woods of Little Falls. From an early age, he had an interest in science and mathematics.

After graduating from high school, John joined the United States Navy in 1948 and entered the Navy Reserve in 1949. He was recalled to active duty in 1951 and served two more years during the Korean War.

John valued education. Under the GI Bill, he studied physics and earned a B.S. degree from the State University of New York College for Teachers in Albany in 1957. His education continued at SUNY College Albany where he earned a M.S. degree in Physics in 1962. After graduating, he taught biology, chemistry and physics at a high school in East Greenbush, NY. He then attended Brown University on a National Science Foundation Scholarship and earned a M.A.T. degree in Physics in 1964. From 1964-1967, he attended Florida State University in Tallahassee where he earned his Ph.D in Physical Meteorology in 1967.

John met Prudy Williams, the love of his life, in 1958, while both were attending college. For John, it was love at first sight. They married in 1959, in Granville, NY and were happily married for 57 years.

John and Prudy moved to Colorado in 1967. They lived in and around the Denver metro area for 11 years and settled in Boulder in 1978.

John spent the bulk of his career at NOAA in Boulder. With NOAA, he traveled the world collaborating with many international atmospheric scientists and organizations. He was one of the world's experts in the study and investigation of the interaction of solar radiation with the Earth's atmosphere. John initiated and developed the U.S. SURFRAD network, which has become NOAA's longest running and most successful surface radiation network. During his career he also mentored many young scientists.

John will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. The DeLuisi household was always a popular gathering place for friends and family. John and Prudy were well known for their superb culinary skills and warm hospitality. Their gatherings were filled with great food, plenty of beer and wine and an abundance of love and laughter. John will be remembered for his affection, wit, intelligence and a full life lived with adventure, passion, integrity and love.

A celebration of John's life took place Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, in Boulder.

Local arrangements are being carried out by the Enea Family Funeral Home, Little Falls, Funeral Directors Kevin E. & Harry J. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-823-2424).

Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019