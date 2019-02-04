|
Martin John White 1955 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Martin John White (Marty), 63, of Frankfort, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home.
Marty was born on October 15, 1955, in Herkimer, New York, a son of the late Robert and Marilynn Jean (Miller) White and graduated from Mohawk Central School, Class of 1974. Proudly serving as an auto mechanic for over 39 years, he finished his career by retiring from Frankfort Valley Auto Sales after 25 years of service in 2017. Marty was a dedicated father and his daughters were the light of his life and gave him purpose. The last year of his life was one of laughter, smiles and love.
Surviving him are his daughters, Jaclyn McDowell (Cory), Terra Worden (Don) and Nancy Ratcliffe; his devoted baby sister and very best friend, Sandra Doring (Matthew); and his older sister, Donna White-Davis; a brother-in-law, Jacek Misiaszek; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jones (Tom). He so dearly loved and cherished his grandchildren, Cole (affectionately known as "My Buddy-Coley John"), Ella, Dominick, Scarlett, Charlotte and Alyson (affectionately known as "Al-Pal"). Also surviving are dearly loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close and special friends.
He was predeceased by his soulmate, his wife, Sharon (Prichard) White; his father, Robert White; his mother, Marilynn Jean White; his sister, Barbara Misiaszek; his mother-in-law, Peg Prichard; and father-in-law, "Fast Eddy" Edward Prichard.
Marty was proudly affiliated with the following local organizations: Mohawk Exempt Firemen's Association, Sons of the American Legion, Ilion Fish and Game Club, St. Francis DiPaola Society and was faithfully a member of the Mohawk Reformed Church.
Marty was so dearly loved as a dad and pop pop. He was an extraordinary man who lived an ordinary life and inspired hope within our hearts. We cannot even begin to fathom how unbelievably missed he will be. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. They will never forget him...he will be an inspiration for them as they continue to grow within their own lives.
Life will never be the same without him walking this earth but we find solace that he is drinking a beer with his dad, dancing with his mom, smiling with his sister and kissing his beautiful wife, whom he missed so much. We love you beyond measure. Dad, thank you for loving us so deeply and purely.
A Celebration of Life will be held this March, 2019, at the Mohawk American Legion. This notification, once determined, will be announced on the obituary online memorial page established in honor of Martin John White (Marty) at www.eneafamily.com.
In keeping with Marty's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
If so desired, please consider a donation, in his memory, to either the Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego Street, Mohawk, NY 13407 or to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Arrangements are with The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road (Town of Frankfort), Ilion, NY, Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019