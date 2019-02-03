|
Mrs. Mary A. Foglia 1919 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Mary A. Foglia, 99, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, with her family by her side.
She was born in Frankfort on September 11, 1919, the daughter of the late Fred and Teresa Sylvester Vivacqua, and she attended Frankfort schools. She was married to Frank Foglia on July 12, 1947, in St. Mary's Church. Frank passed away on May 18, 1992. Mary was employed by Dulak Cleaners and later by MDS, Herkimer. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a member of the St. Francis Di Paolo Society Auxiliary. Mary was a devout catholic, participating in many church activities and especially enjoyed making cookies for the church's Christmas Bake Sale.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Foglia, of Frankfort, and Theresa Hefner and her companion, Dick Kehoe, of Rochester; one grandson, Hal Hefner, III, and his wife, Kim, of Culver City, CA; three great-grandchildren, Adena Hefner, Eva Hefner and Wolfgang Hefner; one brother, Sidney Vivacqua, of Frankfort; one sister, Agnes Wilk, of Frankfort; one sister-in-law, Dolores Vivacqua, of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Frances Eramo, and eight brothers, Frank Vivacqua, Nick Vivacqua, George Vivacqua, James Vivacqua, Joseph Vivacqua, Salvatore Vivacqua, Carl Vivacqua and Fred Vivacqua.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019, at 9:45 AM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, and at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her great-nephew, Rev. Francis Vivacqua. Spring interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frankfort. Calling hours will be Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. Members of The St. Francis Auxiliary will meet Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 at the funeral home for services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Mary's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019