Michael A. Massaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael A. Massaro Obituary
Michael A. Massaro 1951 - 2019
EAST HERKIMER - Michael A. Massaro, 67, passed away February 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 8, 1951, in Herkimer, NY, a son of Michael and Ann (Lynch) Massaro. He attended Herkimer schools, graduating in 1971. He married Mary E. Pickett in 1972 in Ilion, and she passed away on June 15, 2018. He worked with Conrail and then retired and worked at Maple Crest Golf Course with his family.
He is survived by his children, Michael Massaro, Jr., and Jaclyn Rockwell, Angela Lyon and husband, Joseph, Michelle Gilbert and husband, Thomas P., and Beth Lyon and husband, Robert, Jr.; his mother, Ann Massaro; grandchildren, Nicole, Megan, Mikey, Joseph, Jr., and wife, Casey, Jacob and fiancée, Carissa, Jenavieve, JoJo, Diesle, Isabelle, Emma and Bobbie; sisters, Margaret DeCarr and husband, Robert, and Mary Ann Rice and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Joseph, Paul and John Pickett and his wife, Debbie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his father, Michael Massaro; grandson, Justin Lyon; great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Massaro; and in-laws, Joseph and Genevieve Pickett.
There are no services.
Arrangements are with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 866-1011.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com on the Internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
