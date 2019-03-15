|
Phillip Filipczuk (USMC Ret.) 1948 - 2019
GRAIN VALLEY, MO - Master Gunnery Sgt. Phillip Filipczuk (USMC ret.) of Grain Valley, MO, passed away unexpectedly, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born, July 23, 1948, in Herkimer, NY, the son of John and Pauline Filipczuk and attended Herkimer schools. He married Kay (Koki) Hutton, July 26, 1969. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1968, retiring in 1995. He then worked for the U.S. government until retiring in 2010.
Phil leaves behind, Koki, his wife of fifty years; four daughters, Denise (Dan) Perkins, Overland Park, KS, Rachael Morgester, Grain Valley, Shannon (Gary) Weingartner, Grain Valley; Sherri Filipczuk, Roeland Park, KS; five grandchildren Kayla (Nick) Kostelac; Sandra (Jason) Tharp, Abby and Sean Perkins and Nathan Morgester; three great-grandchildren, Miles and Marley Kostelac and Maisie Tharp; his siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
A loving, devoted and selfless husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and friend, he was a blessing to all who loved him and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held, April 27 at 3 p.m., at the Faith United Methodist Church, 1950 SW Eagles Parkway, Grain Valley, MO. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the service.
A Military Burial, with full Military Honors, will be held, April 29 at 3 p.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019