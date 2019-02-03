|
|
Ramon Storne 1926 - 2018
MERRIMAC, MA - Ramon Storne, age 92, of Merrimac, MA, died December 2, 2018, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA.
He was the beloved husband of sixty-seven years to Dorothy (Baum) Storne.
Born in Herkimer, NY, on February 19, 1926, he was the son of the late Michael and Julia Storozynski, and was a graduate of Herkimer High School.
A proud veteran of World War II, he entered the Navy 45 days prior to turning 18, serving from January 4, 1944, until his honorable discharge on May 18, 1946, with the rank of Seaman First Class, and had been a longtime member of the VFW.
As an accomplished tool maker, Ramon had worked for General Electric and Remington Arms in New York.
His life's legacy will forever be treasured by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Eric Storne and wife, Dorota Ornatkiewicz, of Menlo Park, CA; his two daughters, Karen Storne and husband, Peter Radosta, of Erieville, NY, and Melissa Maina and husband, Claude, of West Newbury, MA; his granddaughter, Katherine Maina, of West Newbury; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by three sisters, Millie Hart, Diane Dudek and Jean Branvall.
By his request, there will be no services.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of America, Post Office Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 36 West Main Street, Merrimac, MA 01860.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019