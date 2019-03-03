|
Robert L. Coffin 1957 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Robert L. Coffin, 62 of Lower Paradise Road, Little Falls, NY (Town of Danube), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on February 11, 1957, in Little Falls, the son of the late John R. (Jack) and Betty (Darling) Coffin. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School class of 1976.
Mr. Coffin was a member, at one time, of the Canajoharie-Ft. Plain Elks Lodge #2621 B.P.O.E., Nelliston.
He resided in Canajoharie for many years, prior to relocating to the Town of Danube.
He was first employed by the Gehring-Tricot Co., Dolgeville, and for over 20 years as a fork lift operator for WW Custom Clad, Canajoharie.
He is survived by his brothers, Clifford Coffin and his wife, Linda, Cedarville, and John Coffin, Johnstown; his sisters, Donna Blakeslee, Dolgeville, and Lucinda Richards and her husband, Kevin, Little Falls; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; his special friends, Mike, Penny and Elaine; and his canine "nieces", Corabelle and Winnie.
Memorial services will be held at a time and date to be announced in the spring of 2019.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
Online remembrances
www.chapmanmoser.com
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019