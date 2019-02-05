|
Robert N. Hyde 1940 - 2019
MOHAWK - Robert N. Hyde, 78, passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Faxton-St. Lukes Health Care, New Hartford.
Bob was born in Herkimer on October 28, 1940, the son of the late James Arthur and Hilda (Anderson) Hyde. He was a graduate of Mohawk High School and after graduation enlisted in the US Navy. After his service, he attended MVCC and Utica College taking various courses. On February 15, 1969, he was united in marriage with Jean Baylor Edick.
Bob was employed by the Mohawk Valley General Hospital as Chief Engineer until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Mohawk Fire Department where he served as chief. He was a member of the Mohawk American Legion and the Masons. Bob served as Mayor of Mohawk from 1978 -1984 and served in the Herkimer County Legislature for 24 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Christopher and Brenda Edick, Sean Edick, Mary and Gregg Olbrich, Peg Jasewicz, Ellen Smith, Beamer and Peggy Hyde and Liz and Harry Bosch; as well as many grand and great- grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Jane Smith, Donna and Jim Markey and Kate and Warren Smith.
Funeral services for Bob will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion, with Rev. Brian Engle and Chaplin Ken Palmer officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 PM on Thursday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorials to the Mohawk Fire Department or the Mohawk American Legion; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019