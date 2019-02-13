|
Warren Thom 1921 - 2019
ILION - Warren Thom, 97, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Warren was born on February 23, 1921 in Ilion, the son of the late Louis and Emma Voelker Thom and was educated in Ilion. He was an Army-Air Corps veteran of WW11 and served during the Korean Conflict.
Warren was retired from the US Air Force in 1964 as a Chief Master Sargent. After his retirement, he worked for the NYSDOT. In his younger years, he also was a caddie at Doty's Golf Course and worked for the Ilion Water Department.
Warren is lovingly remembered and survived by his nieces, Carol Jayne Snedeker and Janice (Robert) Frank; nephews, Philip and Timothy Snedeker; also nieces, Jessica Emery and Samantha Frank; and grandnephews, David Frank and Matthew and Michael (Jennifer) Snedeker. He also leaves one great-grandnephew, Morris Emery. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frederick, Howard and Donald; and his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and James Snedeker.
In keeping with Warren's wishes there will be no visiting hours. A Graveside Service will be at the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019