Bessie M. (Shelmire) Kriner (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie M. (Shelmire) Kriner.

Bessie M. Kriner, 77, of Wellsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
She was born July 15, 1941, in New Jersey, the daughter of Edgar and Catherine Shelmire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kriner.
Surviving are her children, Christine Shuster (Robert), of Pottsboro, Texas, and Brian Kriner (Dawn), of Wellsboro; one grandson, Jared Kriner, of Wellsboro; siblings, Catherine Doane (James), James Shelmire (Gloria), Edgar Shelmire, Jr., John Shelmire (Jody), Jeffery Shelmire and Susan Shelmire.
Bessie was an avid gardener and enjoyed hiking. She also loved to travel and spend time with her children and family.
In keeping with Bessie's wishes, no funeral services will be held and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date. To share your fondest memories of Bessie, or to sign her guestbook, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Funeral Home
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.