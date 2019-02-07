Bessie M. Kriner, 77, of Wellsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie M. (Shelmire) Kriner.
She was born July 15, 1941, in New Jersey, the daughter of Edgar and Catherine Shelmire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kriner.
Surviving are her children, Christine Shuster (Robert), of Pottsboro, Texas, and Brian Kriner (Dawn), of Wellsboro; one grandson, Jared Kriner, of Wellsboro; siblings, Catherine Doane (James), James Shelmire (Gloria), Edgar Shelmire, Jr., John Shelmire (Jody), Jeffery Shelmire and Susan Shelmire.
Bessie was an avid gardener and enjoyed hiking. She also loved to travel and spend time with her children and family.
In keeping with Bessie's wishes, no funeral services will be held and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date. To share your fondest memories of Bessie, or to sign her guestbook, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019