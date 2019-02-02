Bette J. Spitzer, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
She was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Bucks County to Jack and Alice Wilhelm.
She was a 1962 graduate of Quakertown High School and worked in the Lehigh Valley as a dental office administrator.
She married Dale Spitzer Oct. 5, 1991. Bette grew up on her family's farm in Applebachsville and always led an active outdoor life, loving her puppies, gardens, flowers, and her flock of geese.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; her sons, Mark Laubach and Adam Laubach; daughters-in-law, Michele and Sandra; grandchildren, Billy, Morgan, Matthew, and Joseph; great-granddaughter Lillian; stepchildren, Eric, Gus, and Kira; their spouses Angela, Patti, and John; and step-grandchildren Devin, Samantha, Lincoln, Douglas, Healy, Autumn, and Hope.
The family will have a private service Sunday, Feb. 3 and will celebrate her life in the spring with a memorial.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2019