Gerald B. Goodwin, 74, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born June 12, 1944 in Wellsboro, a son of Burt and Ethlyn (Gerow) Goodwin.
Gerald was the husband of the late Joanna M. Goodwin who died in 2013. He was employed with Tayton's Trucking. Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and close friends. He was a gentleman farmer who enjoyed plowin with his Belgian Horses Queenie and Perch.
He is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Cindy) Goodwin of Wellsboro; a daughter, Penny (Jerry) Cochenour of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Joshua Cochenour (Jen), Sarah Cochenour, Nikki Rogers, Timi Martin; four great grandchildren, Emily Cherwinski, Victoria Cochenour, Kayden Rogers, Dylon Rogers; two sisters, Daisy Schoonover of Live Oak, Fla., Kathy (Lou) Rice of Wellsboro; a sister-in-law, Cathy Horning of Wellsboro.
A private family service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Catlin Hollow Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019