Janet Lee McKissick, 81, of Harrisburg and Wellsboro, passed away Monday Feb. 4, 2019, surrounded by love and family, in the comfort of her own home.

Born Aug. 7, 1937 in Ellwood City, she was a daughter of John and Gladys (Agnew) Dunning, and the youngest of seven rambunctious children.

In 1962, she met Vern L. McKissick, Jr. who took her on a first date for coffee and pecan pie.

They married Oct. 5, 1962 and spent the next five decades trading cones of butter pecan ice cream, pecan candies, and slices of pie as a small reminder of that first date.

As 30-year residents of Wellsboro, she and her husband (a former deacon) were active members of the First Presbyterian Church.

Janet was a talented and creative woman who taught art to children, as well as participated in juried art shows across Pennsylvania with her Whimsicals Apple Dolls. She had a profound love of nature and animals, and, was an avid gardener and birdwatcher.

Above all else, family was her highest priority. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who used her many skills and talents to better the lives of her family. Whether it was helping wallpaper a kitchen, cooking a family meal, giving an incredulous raised eyebrow, or spending hours on the phone chatting about the day, Janet showed her family over and over again that she loved them. In retirement, she enjoyed occasional retail positions including ten years with Boscov's Department Stores.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vern L. McKissick Jr, her son and daughter-in-law Vern L. and Kristen P. McKissick III of Harrisburg, her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy L. and Robert Bannon of Camp Hill, and her daughter and son-in-law Tricia L. and David L. Watkins of Winston-Salem, N.C. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Amanda K. Bannon, Robert J. Bannon, Jr., and Addison L. Watkins, all of whom knew her as Nana.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and her six Dunning siblings, John "Jack," Robert, Phyllis, James, Thomas, and Charlotte.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 8 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 4700 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery, Fryburg.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are welcome at the church or memorial contributions may be made in her name to the

Those wishing to share memories with the family, or offer condolences, may visit

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

3125 Walnut Street

Harrisburg , PA 17109

