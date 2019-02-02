Josiah Eben Goodrich, 19 months, joined the angels in heaven Jan. 30, 2019, at home. Born June 21, 2017, Josiah was challenged with physical limitations but knew love; even though his life was short he impacted many.
Friends and family are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main St., Elkland, Saturday Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m, with a funeral service immediately following at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Symonds officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brayden Alexander Global Hydranencephaly Foundation, GHF. P.O. Box 1280 Los Alamos, NM, 87544 and to the Ronald McDonald House, 100 North Academy Ave. and Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17822. (kenyonfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2019