Obituary



Friends and family are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main St., Elkland, Saturday Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m, with a funeral service immediately following at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Symonds officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brayden Alexander Global Hydranencephaly Foundation, GHF. P.O. Box 1280 Los Alamos, NM, 87544 and to the Ronald McDonald House, 100 North Academy Ave. and Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17822. ( Josiah Eben Goodrich, 19 months, joined the angels in heaven Jan. 30, 2019, at home. Born June 21, 2017, Josiah was challenged with physical limitations but knew love; even though his life was short he impacted many.Friends and family are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main St., Elkland, Saturday Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m, with a funeral service immediately following at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Symonds officiating.Memorial donations may be made to the Brayden Alexander Global Hydranencephaly Foundation, GHF. P.O. Box 1280 Los Alamos, NM, 87544 and to the Ronald McDonald House, 100 North Academy Ave. and Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17822. ( kenyonfuneralhome.com ). Funeral Home Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

214 West Main Street

Elkland , PA 16920

(814) 258-7320 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close