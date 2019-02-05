Roberta B. Stratton, 83, of Lawrenceville, passed away Jan. 31, 2019 at her home. Born March 26, 1935 in Lawrenceville, she was the daughter of Robert and Sarah (Roberts) Brennan.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta B. (Brennan) Stratton.
Roberta graduated from Williamson High School and attended Mansfield StatenCollege. She retired from Corning Inc.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, of 42 years; children, Donald Myers of Knoxville, Cindy Runyan of Elkland and Linda and Steve Colegrove of Lawrenceville; six grandchildren, Marcus, Shelley, Jason, Lori, Ryan and Misty; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert and Gloria Brennan of Lawrenceville; a step-son, Dennis Stratton, and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Brennan; four sisters, Almeria Kriger, Patricia Brackley, Clarice Allen and Janice Sterling; son-in-law, Randy Runyan and a step-son, Darren Stratton.
Private family services will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019