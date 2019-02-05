Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Wayne Hickey, Jr., 62, of Osceola, beloved husband, father and Grandpa, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

He was born in Elmira, N.Y., Dec. 12, 1956, son of William and Florence Hickey of Wellsboro.

Surviving Bill are his wife of 37 years, Debra Hickey; three children, Craig (Kelley) Gardner, Shannon (James) Piper, and Corey (Erin) Hickey; grandchildren, Austin, Eliana, Jimmy, Avonlea, Tate, Connor, Joey, Jack and Conner; siblings, Betty (George) Gamble, Laurie (Steve) Gastrock, Andy Hickey, Sharon (Lewis) Zuchowski, Jenny (Karl) Schwartz, and Colleen (Brett) Charsky; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Wayne Hickey, Sr.

Bill worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years where he became a well-known member of the community that he served with his kind and humble manner.

He was an active member of the Osceola Presbyterian Church where he served in many church and community events.

He enjoyed sports with his kids and grandkids. He was a past Troop Leader of the Elkland Boy Scouts Troop 2044.

He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, and fishing.

He also enjoyed traveling and making memories with family and friends.

Family will receive friends at the Osceola Presbyterian Church Sunday, Feb. 10 from 2 - 3 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. Light refreshments will follow.

Per Bill's request, instead of flowers send memorial donations to the Osceola Presbyterian Church, 103 Church St., Osceola, PA 16942.

Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

