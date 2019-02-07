Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
St. James Church
Malina Scalercio Obituary
Malina Scalercio, of Leetsdale, formerly of Sewickley, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born July 4, 1926, in Sewickley, to the late Mary Corso and Jerry Veschio. Malina was a member of St. James Church, where she belonged to the 55 Club. She had worked as food preparer for Quaker Valley School. Malina loved her flower garden, baking and cooking and enjoyed watching fireworks. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Arlene) Scalercio, of Crescent, Richard (Susie) Scalercio, of Florida, and Donna (Bob) Grago, of Leetsdale. Lovingly known as Nana to all her grandchildren and all their friends over the years, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Scalercio, Shellyn (Dan) Shoenthal, Steven (Leah) Scalercio, Michelle (Mike) Domenick, Christine (Jon) Douglas and Kelly Grago; also seven great-grandchildren, Jake, AJ, Olivia, Isabella, Eliana, Emma and Matthew, and her loving dogs, Coco, Marley and Queenie. Malina was also predeceased by her husband, Orlando, in 2012; two sisters, Florence Chirumblo and Dorothy Nicola; and two brothers, Nick and Albert Veshio.
Family received friends Monday at the COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., where prayers were recited Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery.
Published in Sewickley Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
