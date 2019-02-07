Martha S. (Baker) Werner, of Sewickley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. She was a hard-working, conscientious caregiver and a lifelong resident of Sewickley, where she was born Nov. 30, 1933. She was one of eight born to the late Harold and Mildred (Prentice) Baker. Martha was the beloved wife for 47 years to Earl E. Werner, who passed on Aug. 29, 2018; loving mother of Tim Werner; and cherished sister of David F. Baker and Robert N. Baker. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Harold R. Jr., Gerald P., William F. Baker, Betty Kramer and Jacqueline Bacon. Martha graduated from Sewickley High School, Class of 1951, obtained her bachelor's from Geneva College and graduated as a registered nurse from Magee-Womens School of Nursing. For over 20 years, she worked at Sewickley Valley Hospital in various departments, but 17 years were spent in their ICU. Martha was a member of Sewickley Baptist Church.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. Published in Sewickley Herald on Feb. 7, 2019