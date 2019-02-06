Cecil O'Neil 'Neil' Shetley

UNION — Mr. Cecil O'Neil "Neil" Shetley, 59, husband of Cheryl McBee Shetley, of 3101 Whitmire Highway, Union, passed away, Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Advent Health Orlando.

Neil was born September 2, 1959 in Union, a son of Shirley Campbell Fowler of Chesnee and the late Cecil Eugene Shetley. He was a 1977 graduate of Union High School and was retired after 35 years from Michelin. Neil was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother and her husband Finley D. Fowler are, two daughters, Brandy Shetley Letson and husband Mark of Cashiers, NC and Tyger Shetley Yount and husband Steven of Union; four grandchildren, Ella Delaney Yount, Jacquline Cecilia Letson, Edyn O'Neil Yount, and Nolan Jacob Yount; a niece, Candi Shetley Turner of Union; a step-sister, Dana D. Fowler; and two step-brothers, Ricky D. Fowler and wife Tina of Greer and M. Scott Fowler of Taylors.

He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Eugene Shetley; and a granddaughter, Madden Campbell Letson.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Scott Cobb. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Yount, Ronnie Howell, Bruce Kendrick, Chris Brotz, David Owens, and Tyler Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Ponder, Tim Henderson, Todd McBee, Travis Powell, Chan Hicks, Donnie Padgett, Kent Orr, Terry Greene, and Trey Greene.

Visitation will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday evening February 7, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Dr., Union, SC 29379.

Memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Drive, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Tyger and Steven Yount, 220 Barnado Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com