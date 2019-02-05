Hellen Williams Wood

UNION — Hellen Williams "Lucy" Wood, 81, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Heartland of Union.

She was born in Whitmire, SC and was the daughter of the late Ted and Robbie Byars Williams. She was a retired employee from Asten Press Fabrics and a former employee of the J.P. Stevens Whitmire Plant. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitmire.

Mrs. Wood is survived by her son, David Wood (Laurie) of Denver, CO; her daughter, Cheryl Smith (Donald) of Union; her eight grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she his predeceased by her brother, John Robert Williams of Laurens.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Whitmire, with burial to take place at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire