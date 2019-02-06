Inis Virginia Crawford

UNION — Mrs. Inis Virginia Crawford, 85, 1409 Jonesville Highway, Union, S.C., died Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Mrs. Crawford was born March 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Dewey and Gracie May Hooper. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include one son, Randy Crawford (Cathy) of Alabama; one daughter, Cathy Crawford Sain (Scott) of Enoree; two sisters, Margaret Winchester, Betty Vinson; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Robert Jarvis officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-2pm at the funeral home prior to the service.

Private burial will follow.

The family are at their respective homes.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

