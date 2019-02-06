Jimmy Ray Caldwell

BUFFALO — Mr. Jimmy Ray Caldwell, 60, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

Mr. Caldwell was born in Oklahoma on May 10, 1958, a son of Frank Caldwell and the late Maggie Caldwell.

Jimmy has two sons, Brian Caldwell and Anthony Caldwell; a brother, Timmy Caldwell; a sister, Peggy Henderson and husband Mark; two grandchildren, Chloe and Bryson Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Tommy Caldwell.

The family will receive friends at the home of his father and brother, Frank Caldwell and Timmy Caldwell, 3747 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

The family is at the home, 3747 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, SC 29321.