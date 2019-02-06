Joseph Scott Hartley

UNION — Mr. Joseph Scott Hartley, 50, husband of Mrs. Lisa Owens Hartley, 186 Neal Shoals Road, Union, S.C., died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Scott was born May 16, 1968, a son Mrs. Frances Patterson Fowler (Eddie) of Union and the late David A. Hartley. He was a member of New Beginnings Church in Pacolet where he served as an Elder.

Surviving in addition to his wife, mother and stepfather are one daughter, Hannah Noel Hartley of the home; one brother, Eric W. Hartley (Stacy); one sister, Melissa Esce (Phillip); four nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at New Beginnings Church in Pacolet with Pastor Lisa Parfitt officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of his mother and stepfather, 211 South Boyce Street, Union, SC.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com