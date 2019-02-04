Lois Duncan Kirby

COLUMBUS, GA — On January 30, 2019 at 7:14 p.m., Lois Duncan Kirby, 83, died peacefully of natural causes.

She was surrounded by her family, daughter Jann Horton and her husband David of Cusseta, GA, daughter Gavi Coppers and her husband John of Pine Mountain, GA and Ben and Ann Kirby of Hamilton, GA.

She is also survived by her sister, Bert Tindall of Palm Springs, CA; niece, Danielle Fletcher of La Jolla, CA; grand-niece, Jenna Fletcher of Livermore, CA, grand niece Ashley Fletcher of Miami, FL; and cousin Anita Church of Foley, AL; four grandchildren, Brian Beck and wife Melanie of Columbus, GA, Corey Beck and wife Ali of Columbus, GA, Zachary Hughey and wife Hannah of Savannah, GA and Virginia Lois Coppers of Sacramento, CA; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Jackson and Stella Beck.

Lois aka "Moo" was born on May 1, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to parents Ezra and Bessie Duncan. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School, married and raised two children. At age 50 she began a career as the Conference Facilitator/Assistant to the Dean at Columbus College and then relocated to Palm Desert, CA where she worked as Senior Executive Secretary to the Dean of Economic Development at College of the Desert. In 2001 Lois was selected for the Hall of Fame "Outstanding Pride" Award. In 2003 she retired and moved back to Columbus, Ga to be near her family.

Of all the wonderful attributes that she possessed there was always a common one that people would agree on whether she was in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia or California. When she walked into a room, she lit it up like sunshine.

Lois will be laid to rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 2 p.m. at a graveside service, Park Hill Cemetery, 6141 Macon Road, Columbus, GA.