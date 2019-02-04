Oliver Grant Cullum

JONESVILLE — Oliver Grant "Ollie" Cullum, age 6 days, infant son of Robert William Cullum and Elise Collins Cullum, 111 New Hope Church Road, Jonesville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Olllie was born January 28, 2019.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers, William Cullum and Noah Grimes; maternal grandparents, Charles and Melony Medford Warner; maternal great-grandmother, Linda Medford, all of Jonesville; and his godmother, Celeste Gregory of Spartanburg.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at New Hope Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Jim Ivey.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at SR Holcombe Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Grant Cullum Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 293, Union, SC 29379.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Dr. Kenneth Koschnitzki and NICU Team for their devoted love and care of Ollie.

The family is at the home of his maternal great-grandmother, Linda Medford, 1317 Jonesville Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353.

