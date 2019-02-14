Resources More Obituaries for Adeline Reichle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adeline Ruth Johnson Reichle

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beaufort - Adeline Ruth Johnson Reichle, 93, of Southlake, TX, and Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Beaufort, SC, following complications from a third traumatic stroke in December.



Of Norwegian heritage, Adeline was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on August 18, 1925. Her father, Roland J. Johnson, was a banker. Following the Great Depression, he moved his family to Harlingen, TX to start his own business. Adeline's mother, Alma Owenson Johnson, was a teacher, war-time nurse and mother of four. Always a quick study, Adeline was promoted an entire grammar school grade level, and successively graduated from Harlingen High School, and business college. She started her career as an Executive Secretary for the District Freight Superintendent of Southern Pacific Railroad in Harlingen, where she met her future husband, Jack Edward Reichle.



Following the birth of their two daughters, Adeline paused her career and devoted herself to motherhood and homemaking. An accomplished home seamstress, she sewed beautiful clothing for her daughters throughout their school years. Other early hobbies included all forms of artistic needlework, crochet beaded necklaces, ceramics, gold leaf, candle-making, furniture refinishing, upholstery, decorative pillows, floral display and gardening.



Following the death of her husband in 1974, Adeline returned to work as an Executive Secretary in the Engineering Department for the City of Corpus Christi, TX. During her 21 year tenure with the city, she served as Assistant to two successive Assistant City Managers, James Lontos and Jesus Garza. A lifelong learner, she completed several courses in City Administration and Computers at Del Mar College, Corpus Christi; and, later, at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort.



A widow for 45 years, Adeline ensured both her daughters and two grandsons graduated from college with Bachelors degrees. She also considered the maintenance of her home and yard a point of pride; and, she maintained both, herself, until her first stroke at age 85.



Adeline was a proud Texan, and 45 year resident of Corpus Christi. During that time, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, Community Bible Studies, Scandinavian Society, Bonsai Society and Arts & Flowers Garden Club.



All who met her, recognized Adeline's fervent love for the Lord, her incredible gift of generosity, her elegant bearing, sense of style, fun sense of humor, incredibly contagious laughter and love for animals and children. She was known for surviving great adversity, speaking her mind, passing on her nutritional health knowledge to help others, keeping things organized and baking superb pastries...especially her cream pies, Danish pastries and Norwegian cookies. Many poor have been fed, many children received shoes and winter coats, many water wells dug, through her diligent tithes to ministries. In all ways, Adeline exemplified The Greatest Generation.



Adeline was preceded in death by her three older siblings: a sister, Elsa Johnson; a sister, Vivian Paine; a brother, Lauritz (Buddy) Johnson (all of Harlingen, TX); and husband, Jack Edward Reichle, Corpus Christi, TX; all godly servants of our Lord.



Surviving are two daughters, Sheila Reichle Drouin (Robert) of Beaufort, SC; and Jennifer Reichle Kasten (Ken); two grandsons, Clay Kasten and Corbin Kasten (all of Southlake, TX).



Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29901 (843-524-7144) and online, at www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com



Adeline will be buried with her family at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. The family will be establishing a Facebook page: "Adeline Johnson Reichle" to honor and celebrate her extraordinary life.



Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries