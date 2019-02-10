Home

More Obituaries for Amparo Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amparo V. Martinez


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amparo V. Martinez Obituary
Harlingen - Amparo V. Martinez, 83 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Abundio Martinez; her parents Beatriz Castillo Valdez and Ismael Valdez, Sr.; her brothers Ismael (Alicia +) Valdez, Jr., Guadalupe (Cata+) Valdez, David Valdez, Juan Valdez; and a brother in law Albert Castaneda.

She is survived by her siblings Ofelia Castaneda, Dul (Olga) Valdez, Narcissa (Bert) Martinez and Poncho (Dora) Valdez; sisters in law Aurora and Janie Valdez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held today, Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park in Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 10, 2019
