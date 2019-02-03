|
|
Los Fresnos, TX - Angelita Vasquez Cruz, 97, of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at her residence in Los Fresnos.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Candido Cruz; father, Santana Vasquez; mother Antonia Rodriguez; and her siblings, Guadalupe, Adelita, Hilario, Petra, and Dolores.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Josefina Kingman, Maria De Los Angeles Abdala, Nieves Martinez, Jose Luis Cruz, Maria Aurora Guevara, and Estefana Cruz; grandchildren, Christina, Josie, Sandy, Olivia, Juan Manuel Jr., Angelita, Lorena, Laura, Claudia, Manuel Jr., Gerardo, Octavio, Mario, Jose Luis, Erica Yvette, Rolando Alanis Jr., Alex, Diana, Raul Jr.; great grandchildren, Briana, Megan, RJ, Rebecca, Roel, Sandra Ann, Gabby, Vanessa, Johnny, Joseph, Jessica, Carlos Jr., Yanely, Leslie, Juan Manuel III, Joeclyn, Ricardo, Fabian, Yesenia, Serena Ashley, Sergio, Jerri Isabella, Erick, Angel, Juan Carlos, Antonio, Aldo, Manuel Jr., Christian, Cassandra, Johnney James, Jullien Alexander, and Makaila; great great grandchildren, Adeline Grace, Johnny Leone, and Joseph Jr.; and her sister, Amparo De Leon.
Visitation will begin Monday, February 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with interment to follow at Los Cuates Cemetery in Los Fresnos, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Angelita Vasquez Cruz at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 3, 2019