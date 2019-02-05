Home

Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Mercedes - Avelina Ida Castillo, 72, passed away on February 1, 2019 at her residence in Mercedes, TX. Preceded in death by her parents Roberto and Alicia Chapa. Surviving is her husband Juan Rene Castillo, 2 sons: Juan Rene ( Elida) Castillo and Roberto (Lisa) Castillo. Surviving also is a foster sister Gloria (Pete) Saldana Hinojosa from Santa Rosa, TX, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be today February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2019
