Harlingen - Bertha M. Fuentes, 90 of Harlingen, TX, born on September 8, 1928 in Sabinas Hidalgo, Mexico entered into Heaven's Gate on February 5, 2019.

Bertha is survived by her son Joseph E. Fuentes, Jr. (Myrna); grandson Joseph E. Fuentes, III; granddaughters Christina Lyann and Aliyah Nicole Fuentes.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm with a prayer service to be recited at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 7, 2019
