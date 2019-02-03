San Benito, TX - Rev. Catalina Gonzalez, 80, of San Benito, Texas went to be home with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas.



Rev. Catalina Gonzalez, along with her late husband, Rev. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., fought with great valor to accomplish the tasks God had set for her life. They started their ministry at Templo El Salvador, San Benito, Texas, in 1961. The Gonzalez family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Templo El Salvador, family, and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr.; grandson, Pablo Enoc Reyes; and her parents, Braulio and Victoria Tello Santillan.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ruth (Rev. Pablo Jr.) Reyes, Rev. Eliu (Olga Lorena Castillo Estala) Gonzalez, and Pastor Jose Luis (Aurora) Gonzalez Jr.; grandchildren, Nathanael Gonzalez, Luis Santiago Gonzalez, Alejandro Gonzalez, and Kimberly Rachell Reyes; brothers, Francisco Santillan and Isidro Santillan; and numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.



Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Templo El Salvador, 1605 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Templo El Salvador officiated by Dr. Marco Rico with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rev. Catalina Gonzalez to Templo El Salvador, 1605 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, TX 78586 at Wells Fargo Account# 2119361372.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 3, 2019