Harlingen - Clementina De Leon was called home by God on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jesus De Leon Jr., her son, Jesus De Leon, III, and her daughter, Maria Christina De Leon, brother, Raul Vallejo, sister, Diamantina Rodriguez and numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends who all gathered to pray, sing, and celebrate her 83 years of life. She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and good friend. Her spirit of love, generosity and determination will forever be her legacy.



Clementina is preceded in death by two siblings, Guadalupe S. Vallejo and Isauro S. Vallejo



Visitation will be held today Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary prayer to begin at 7:00 pm tonight. Holy Mass of Funeral liturgy will be held Thursday February 28, 2019 at 10 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Brian as celebrant. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 You may sign the online guestbook or leave a memory for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary