San Benito - Efigenia M. Barrientos, 84, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her three sisters, Beatrice Alvarado, Carmen Bedolla, and Soledad Garcia; and one brother, Jose Medina.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Guadalupe Barrientos Sr.; her loving children, Guadalupe (Mary) Barrientos Jr., Jose Francisco (Victoria) Barrientos, Maria Oralia (Jose) Longoria, Raul Barrientos, Juan (Mary) Barrientos, George Barrientos, Ricardo (Gracie) Barrientos, and Eliza (Jennifer) Barrientos; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Theresa Catholic Church with cremation to follow in accordance with her wishes.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Efigenia M. Barrientos at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 10, 2019