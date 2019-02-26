Raymondville - It is with great sadness that the family of Esther G. Dear announces her passing on February 23, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born on October 16, 1924 in Mexico to Margarito and Guadalupe Garcia.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave Dear; sister, Consuelo Garcia; brothers, Efren, Raul, and Mike Garcia. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Ruiz; sisters-in-law, Gloria Garcia and Berta Garcia; brother, Margarito Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Esther was well known in Raymondville. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary. For many years, she operated Esther's Beauty Salon, where she made many lifelong friends. Although she had no children of her own, she loved several dogs over her lifetime. Millie, her most recent love, was with her for 16 years.



The family will be accepting family and friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6:00PM till 9:00PM with a holy rosary recited at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A funeral procession will follow to her final place of rest next to her husband at the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home.