San Benito, TX - Eusebio S. Cervantes Sr., 73, of San Benito, Texas passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his residence in San Benito.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Felipa Cervantes; and his daughter, Linda Diaz.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Eusebio (Marta) Cervantes Jr., Deborah Staples, Pablo Montez, Jose (Norma) Cavazos; nine grandchildren; one great grandchildren, Nova Linda Diaz; and his siblings, Jesus Cervantes, Robert (Margarita) Cervantes, Petra Cantu, Lala (Raul) Ortiz, and Hortencia Cervantes.
Memorial visitation will begin Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
