Los Fresnos, TX - Guadalupe C. Cortez, 88, of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her residence in Los Fresnos. She was born July 8, 1930 at Weimar, Texas, she later lived in Mercedes, Texas for three years and married in 1946 to Mateo G. Cortez. They had two children in 1948 and 1949. Guadalupe also worked at Levi Strauss.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Mateo G. Cortez; son, Silverio C. Cortez; daughter-in-law, Debra A. Cortez; father, Jesus Cisneros; and mother, Maria Cisneros (Serna).



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mateo C. Cortez; daughter-in-law, Belia Lancon; grandsons, Jessie Cortez and Jason Cortez; great grandchildren, Mateo Hale Cortez and Sophia Lorena Cortez; and sisters, Maria C. Guajardo, Roberta Cisneros, and Elisa Davalos.



Visitation will begin Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.



Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 9, 2019