Harlingen - Hollis Gray Sullivan Jr., known by his family and friends as Gray, was born on March 11, 1951 and went peacefully to be with His Lord and Savior on February 4, 2019. Gray was the eldest child of Hollis Gray Sullivan Sr. and Edwina Lewis Sullivan. He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1969 and earned his BA from Pan American University in 1978. He began his career working for the State Board of Insurance and later became a field underwriter for Commercial Union. After purchasing several local companies, he and his partner opened Insurance Associates of the Valley. He loved his work and took great pride in what they were able to accomplish.



He leaves behind his wife, Kim Lairsen Sullivan, his son, Scott Sullivan, his daughter, Lauren Hollon McCurdy, her husband Shawn and their children, Luke and Landon. He is also survived by his father, Hollis Sullivan and his wife Phyllis, his sister, Peggy Sullivan Uzelac, her husand Rich and their children, Michael and Hunter. He will be deeply missed by some amazing relatives deep in the heart of Dixie and so many friends who were beside him through thick and thin.



Gray had a love for life and two of his greatest joys were fishing and golf. His fishing excursions brought in some whoppers with all the bragging rights that came with them. The hole-in-one he made last year was the culmination of years of practice and play and brought great joy. The one thing that we will always remember about this remarkable man was his perpetual, radiant smile. To sum up his life...he smiled...even after a bad shot. He always smiled...and we will miss him and that heartwarming smile forever.



A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. For those of kindred spirit, dress in your favorite golf or fishing shirt just the way Gray would have wanted.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Coastal Conservation Association (CCA), 6919 Portwest Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77024 or St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1417 E. Austin, Harlingen, Texas 78550.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 7, 2019