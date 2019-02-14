San Benito - Ismael "Chato" Rodriguez, 92, went home to the Lord's Kingdom on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on September 16, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Andres and Elena Rodriguez in Mexico City but was raised in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico before making San Benito his home. Ismael was a lifelong resident of San Benito and long time farmer in the area.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Jesus Rodriguez and sister, Maria Luisa Rodriguez.



Ismael is survived by his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, his loving & devoted wife of 70 years, Rita M. Rodriguez; children, Maria Carmen Solis (Ernesto), Blanca Conde (Daniel), Rita Contreras, Ismael Rodriguez Jr. (Carmen), Aleida Garcia (Arnoldo), & Veronica Garcia (Antonio); grandchildren, Marisa, Javier, Abraham, Aaron, Sonya, Christine, Nashla, Ana, Ismael III, Iris, Kassandra, Vanessa, Victor, Alyssa, & Adam; eight great grandchildren; four brothers; one sister, and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, & friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.



A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Las Rusias, TX with Deacon Jasso officiating.



Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery in Los Indios.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Victor Garcia, Aaron Conde, Abraham Solis, Ismael Rodriguez III, Adam Garcia, & Arnoldo Garcia Jr.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Victor Garcia, Aaron Conde, Abraham Solis, Ismael Rodriguez III, Adam Garcia, & Arnoldo Garcia Jr.