Harlingen - Jesusa Cruz Cavazos, 91 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonor Camacho Cruz and Regino Cruz; her husband Gonzalo Cavazos; her son in law Rusvel Villarreal, Sr.
Jesusa is survived by her daughters Yolanda Villarreal and Christina (Reyes) Garcia; 4 grandchildren Rusvel (Jennifer Macias) Villarreal, Jr., Isabell Garcia, Corinna Schultz and Nelda (Volkan) Voltay; great grandchildren Ashlynn Wall, Jasmine Chavez, Rasheet Schultz and Kariessa Schultz; great great grandchildren Brooklynn Christina Dunston and Daelynn Dunston; and a sister Refugia Garcia; numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Eucharistic service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Helens Catholic Church in Rio Hondo, TX with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park in Harlingen, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 13, 2019