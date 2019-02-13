Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helens Catholic Church
Rio Hondo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JESUSA CAVAZOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESUSA CRUZ CAVAZOS


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
JESUSA CRUZ CAVAZOS Obituary
Harlingen - Jesusa Cruz Cavazos, 91 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonor Camacho Cruz and Regino Cruz; her husband Gonzalo Cavazos; her son in law Rusvel Villarreal, Sr.

Jesusa is survived by her daughters Yolanda Villarreal and Christina (Reyes) Garcia; 4 grandchildren Rusvel (Jennifer Macias) Villarreal, Jr., Isabell Garcia, Corinna Schultz and Nelda (Volkan) Voltay; great grandchildren Ashlynn Wall, Jasmine Chavez, Rasheet Schultz and Kariessa Schultz; great great grandchildren Brooklynn Christina Dunston and Daelynn Dunston; and a sister Refugia Garcia; numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Eucharistic service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Helens Catholic Church in Rio Hondo, TX with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park in Harlingen, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.