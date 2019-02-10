Harlingen - June Eloise Tallant passed away February 8, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.



She was born on Christmas Day, 1919, in Oklahoma City to Dovie and Howard Johnston. She married Robert Tallant in 1939. They lived in Oklahoma City, Denver, and South Padre Island before moving to Harlingen.



During their 20 years on the Island, June served as City Secretary from the Town's incorporation until her retirement in 1985. June and Bob moved to Camelot Garden Homes in 1988.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, who died in 1997, her sister, Bette Jo Robertson Farha, who died in 2011 and two brothers, Steve and Stan Johnston.



June is survived by her two nieces, Roxanne Robertson Warner and her husband Rod, and Nancy Love Robertson, and her partner, Shar Dodson; four great nieces, Sarah Welker, Courtney Ellingson, Leslie Hamlin and Cary Kauk, and six great-great nieces and nephews.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.