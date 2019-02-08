Harlingen - Every day of the 23,526 days on earth for Kim Reamore Lairsen Sullivan was an opportunity for adventure.



Kim had a loving heart and no matter the walk of life a person might be, she was ever ready and willing to help them in any way she could.



In later years, her journey through Breast Cancer lead her to embrace other women on the same path. Kim was an avid supporter of Breast Cancer survivors in need and rallied resources to help make miracles happen.



Kim's incredible sense of humor opened the door and created many unique opportunities to engage those that were hesitant to ask for help.



Kim relished her childhood and loved to goad her siblings and friends of their awkward moments that are now cherished memories.



Although Kim was flamboyant to those who knew her, she was also private in many of her endeavors to the reaches of which we may never know.



Kim found joy in life but nothing as much as her daughter Lauren, partner in crime, and best friend. The Apple did not fall far from the tree as these two shared many of the same characteristics, fun loving spirit, and Thelma & Louise adventurous nature. To add to their special bond, Lauren brought Kim her beautiful Grands who were her shining stars. Her "Mom-Mom" Title was the most honorable degree Kim could have ever aspired to.



Kim and the love of her life, Gray Sullivan, aka "Gri-Gri", enjoyed many escapades together. They had an unwavering love that followed them to the end.



Gray was called to meet Kim 2 days before she would arrive at the Pearly Gates.



Kim is preceded in death by her husband Gray Sullivan, her father Rollo (Ron) Lairsen, her niece Amanda Lairsen.



She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Hollon McCurdy (Shawn McCurdy), 2 grandsons Landon & Luke McCurdy, son Scott Sullivan, mother Reamore Charlotte Lairsen, brothers Michael R. Lairsen and John A. Lairsen, Sr., sister Karen Lairsen Jones (Lanning Jones), 8 nieces & nephews, 8 grand nieces & nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Humane Society of Harlingen, 1106 Markowsky Ave, Harlingen, Texas 78550.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 8, 2019