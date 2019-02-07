Harlingen - Lionzo Gutierrez, 96 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by 2 sons Luis and Guadalupe Gutierrez.



Lionzo is survived by his former spouse Luisa Gutierrez whom they shared sons and daughters Alicia Nava, Lionzo Gutierrez, Jr., Lorenzo (Lisa Jane) Gutierrez, Cristina Wahler, Guillermo Gutierrez, Sara (Mark T. Walker) Gutierrez, Luz Gutierrez, Lucio Gutierrez, Jesus Gutierrez and Leticia (David Gonzalez) Gutierrez; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.



He was born in Cuautepec, Mexico, and was raised in Mexico City, and at the age of 25 he moved to Harlingen, where his dedication as a roofer began. He had a passion for music and loved to play the harmonica, and took great joy in singing to his family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be held at 7:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel. A Eucharistic Service will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary